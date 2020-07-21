Joseph Brent Olsen was born March 14, 1943 in Montpelier, Idaho and died July 17, 2020 at home in Rigby, Idaho.

He was educated in southeastern Idaho, attending Ricks College, Utah State and Brigham Young University.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Eastern Atlantic States from 1962-1964.

He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Master’s in Psychology. He worked for the State of Idaho Mental Health for 33 years.

Brent was a cowboy at heart who helped many people with mental health problems and was an example to his family in his final years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Marie Olsen and his daughter Rachel Olsen. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca Olsen; his children, Mary Olsen (James Underwood) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Nathon Olsen (Cathy) of Lewiston, Utah; Diane Olsen of Rigby, Idaho; David Olsen (Jolyn) of Rexburg, Idaho; 16 grandchildren; brother Dr. Craig Olsen (Lena) of Boise, Idaho; sister Joann Stucki (Ron) of Fish Haven, Idaho; and sister Noralyn Peterson (Brent) of La Canada, California.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at noon at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local mental health crisis center.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Eckersell Funeral Home.