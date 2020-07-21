Kristy Lynn Clark

July 4, 1979 – July 19, 2020 (age 41)

Kristy passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 19, 2020 due to a medical complication. She has been fighting an uphill battle with her health.

Kristy loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed camping, going to concerts and most of all her children.

She survived and will be greatly missed by: parents; Joy and Allan Page (step-father), daughters; Madeline Clark and Amanda Norman (Casey Devlin), siblings; Tommy D. (Andrea) Clark, Tara Clark, Tiffany Landon, and Wendy. Nephews; Darrell Allan and Darrell William Clark and many other nieces and nephews, grandson; Grayson Devlin, Fiancé; David Densley and his children.

Preceded in death by daughter; Nichole Clark (Nikki), father; Tommy Joe Clark, grandparents; Darrell and Madeline Sortor, uncles; Steve Sortor and Stanley Kaneko.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hyde Park Cemetery, 400 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah at 11:00am with a viewing prior at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah from 9:00 – 10:30am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.