Logan man accused of stabbing mother now competent to stand trial for murder

Booking photo for Shawn Andrews (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 28-year-old North Logan man suspected of stabbing and killing his mother has been found competent to stand trial after receiving psychological therapy. Shawn R. Andrews has been in the Utah State Mental Hospital since being found temporarily unable to understand the court process in April.

Andrews participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from the hospital. He was previously charged with murder, a first-degree felony; and, three counts of obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis told the court that doctors reported that Andrews’ competency had been restored after three months of treatment. He said they were ready to move the case along, suggesting a trial be scheduled for early next year if he is unable to work out a possible plea agreement.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she had reviewed the doctor’s report and ruled Andrews was now competent. She ordered him to appear again in court August 3, after he is transferred back to the Cache County Jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police officers found Debra Andrews lying on the floor, just inside the front door of her North Logan apartment, on the afternoon of November 23. A cellphone and set of dentures were near her head. An empty bottle of alcohol was on a coffee table nearby.

Several neighbors reported seeing a man matching Shawn Andrews’ description running from the apartment complex at the time the alleged murder occurred. He was carrying a black backpack and had something wrapped around his arm.

Police later arrested Shawn Andrews and located a black discarded backpack that had blood and a knife inside.

Shawn Andrews originally told officers he left the apartment early in the morning and was looking for his brother. He later changed his story several times before admitting to killing his mother and discarding the backpack. He also gave several different explanations for why he committed the crime.

Andrews spoke only briefly during Monday’s hearing, telling the court he understood that he was now competent to proceed with the murder case against him. He will remain incarcerated, being held without bail. He could still face up to life in prison if convicted.

