Logan man arrested on child pornography warrant

Booking photo of Brandon S. Torson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 33-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of sharing child pornography over the internet. Brandon S. Torson was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday night after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to the affidavit for arrest, in September 2018 an agent with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force detected a computer that was sharing child pornography through a peer-to-peer network. The computer was traced to a trailer at the Willow Creek Mobile Home Community.

Logan City police detectives served a search warrant to the residence. A laptop computer was seized from Torson’s bedroom. The computer was sent to a forensics lab in Salt Lake.

Torson was questioned by detectives. He admitted to searching for photos of children exposing themselves. He also was in possession of methamphetamine.

The warrant stated, due to a backlog at the forensics lab, the computer was not returned to officers until last month. The examination of the hard drive uncovered images of child pornography, several including girls between 6 and 10-years-old.

Court records show, prosecutors have charged Torson with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and, possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon. He has also been convicted of multiple drug crimes during the past 18-months.

Torson is being held on $22,500 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com