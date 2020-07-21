Our father, grandfather, and friend Marion Bruce Carr, 85, joined our sweet Mother on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Bruce was born July 18, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah a son of Fannie Myrl Chamberlain and Joseph Smith Carr.

He gradated from Box Elder High School and from Utah State University with a degree in Business Administration.

Bruce served in the Army during the Korean War.

He met the love of his life Carolyn “Kitti” Cornwall on a blind date. They were married for time and all eternity on August 1, 1958 in the Logan Temple. Kitti was always Bruce’s guiding light.

Bruce lived in Brigham City, Perry and most of his life in Mantua, Utah.

He enjoyed coaching and supporting his kids in various sports and activities. His family was everything to him.

Bruce and Kitti lived a life of service. Together they served in the LDS Church Employment Office in Brigham City, Utah, they were Camp Directors at the Cinnamon Creek Camp, CES missionaries in the Hamburg, Germany mission, and as missionaries in the Georgia, Atlanta mission. Also serving as temple workers in The Brigham City, and Ogden Temples.

He was a Scout Master for twelve years, avid skier and was a ski instructor up at Beaver and Powder Mountain into his late 70’s. He loved John Wayne movies, and often said “It’s better to be trusted than loved”.

Surviving are his children: Chad (Alison) Carr, Heidi (Thomas) Hatch, Bunni Morris, Nathan (Laura) Carr, Shalain (Dave) Griffin, Tyler (Jenny) Carr, Shaun (Stefanie) Carr, Joshua (Melinda) Carr, Amanda (Dave) VanDyke, Bambi (Kendra) Carr, and Jonathan (Danielle) Carr. Bruce was also blessed with 50 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carolyn (Kitti), oldest son, Cody Bruce Carr; son-in-law, Bryan Richard Yantes; granddaughter, Jennifer Caroline Carr.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Mantua Cemetery, 350 West Center Street, Mantua, Utah with Military Honors Accorded.

A viewing will be held Thursday from 9:30 – 11:30am at the Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and to follow social distancing.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Special thanks to Dr. Joan Balcomb and Jason Easton and all their great staff for all the loving care that they have given Bruce.

