Preliminary hearing set for man suspected of sexually abusing teen girl

Booking photo for Alexander Perkins (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A judge will determine whether a 37-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing a teenage girl will be bound over for trial. Alexander C. Perkins was arrested in June and later released from jail on $40,000 bail.

Perkins participated in a virtual court hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and child kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Smithfield City police officers report they were called to investigate the sexual assault after the alleged victim told her parents about what happened. She reported being sexually abused by Perkins, who was a family acquaintance. He also held the girl against her will during the assault.

During Monday’s court hearing, public defender Shannon Demler asked for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the case.

Judge Brian Cannell scheduled the hearing for August 10.

Perkins remains out of jail on bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

