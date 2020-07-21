November 28, 1960 – July 18, 2020 (age 59)

After almost 10 years of a bare knuckled fight with cancer, we said goodbye to Tamera (Tammy) Mullins Jensen at sunset on July 18, 2020.

Tamera, 59, was born November of 1960 in Brigham City, Utah to Jim and Donna Mullins. She had a wonderful childhood full of lifelong friends and weekend ski trips to Beaver Mountain.

Tamera graduated from Box Elder High in 1979 where she was involved with drill team, cheerleading, and student government. She attended BYU on a dance scholarship and later transferred to USU where she obtained her marketing degree and met her husband, David Jensen.

They married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 12, 1983. Soon after graduation, they moved east to start their careers in Manhattan. Before returning to Utah, they would also live in Phoenix and San Diego and have their two sons, Nick and Andrew.

In 1991 their family settled in Cache Valley where she worked at Icon Health & Fitness for over 20 years.

She held many church positions and especially loved her time in the USU YSA 3rd Stake and as “surrogate mother” to the USU YSA 19th Ward. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, two sons, grandson Carter, brother Bob Mullins (Lynda,) and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Michelle (Rick), in-laws Alan and Darlene Jensen, and sister-in-law Leslie Rees.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Providence South Stake Center, 360 East 450 North, Millville, Utah. A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:30pm. Masks and social distancing are highly encouraged. Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed here.

We’re grateful for the wonderful healthcare professionals that helped our family through this. We’d also like to the thank her Icon Health & Fitness family for all they’ve done.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.