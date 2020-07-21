Trenton man confesses to sexting underage girl

Booking photo for Brayden M. Kersavage (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 19-year-old Trenton man has waived his rights and pleaded guilty to sexting with an underage girl. Brayden M. Kersavage accepted a plea deal to lesser charges that could keep him out of prison.

Kersavage participated in a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty to 10 charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, amended to a third-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis explained that as part of the plea deal, Kersavage will be on the Sex Offender Registry for 10 years. Also, prosecutors agreed to drop 10 remaining charges, and not ask for a prison term at sentencing.

Kersavage was arrested by Logan City police officers in February. He had been exchanging photos with the victim through a social media app that would display messages temporarily. The defendant would then use a second phone to record the photos before they were deleted. Later he would pose as the girl online and exchange the photos with other people.

Kersavage spoke only briefly during Tuesday’s hearing, explaining that he was willing to waive his rights to a preliminary hearing and a fair trial. He also told the court he was guilty of the 10 charges.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Kersavage to undergo a presentence investigative report about his criminal history in preparation for sentencing. She also reminded him that he is only allowed to access the internet for school purposes.

Kersavage was scheduled to be sentenced August 31.

