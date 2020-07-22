2020 Mountain West football preseason All-Conference Team announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its 28-member 2020 football preseason all-conference team on Wednesday afternoon, featuring 20 student-athletes who earned postseason all-conference honors last year.
Boise State, which was predicted to win the Mountain Division according to the preseason predicted order of finish announced on Tuesday, led the league with eight honorees, including senior Avery Williams, who was selected to the all-MW team as a defensive back and punt returner. San Diego State, which was selected to win the West Division, and Colorado State each had four student-athletes on the preseason all-conference team.
NOTABLES
- Boise State’s Riley Whimpey (LB), Colorado State’s Warren Jackson (WR) and Fresno State’s Justin Rice (LB) were unanimous selections at their respective positions.
- The preseason all-conference team is made up of 13 seniors, 11 juniors and four sophomores.
- A total of 13 first team all-MW honorees from 2019 received preseason recognition this year.
- Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg are the first Air Force offensive linemen to earn preseason honors since 2011 (A.J. Wallerstein).
- Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier is the first sophomore quarterback to be selected to the all-conference team since 2016 (Boise State’s Brett Rypien).
2020 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Offense
QB Hank Bachmeier So. Boise State
WR Khalil Shakir Jr. Boise State
WR Warren Jackson* Sr. Colorado State
WR Tre Walker* Sr. San José State
RB Charles Williams* Sr. UNLV
RB Xazavian Valladay* Jr. Wyoming
OL Parker Ferguson Sr. Air Force
OL Nolan Laufenberg* Sr. Air Force
OL John Ojukwu Jr. Boise State
OL Ilm Manning** Jr. Hawai‘i
OL Keegan Cryder** Jr. Wyoming
TE Trey McBride* Jr. Colorado State
Defense
DL Scale Igiehon Jr. Boise State
DL Dom Peterson* Jr. Nevada
DL Cameron Thomas* So. San Diego State
DL Keshawn Banks** Jr. San Diego State
LB Demonte Meeks** Sr. Air Force
LB Riley Whimpey** So. Boise State
LB Dequan Jackson Jr. Colorado State
LB Justin Rice* Sr. Fresno State
DB Kekaula Kaniho* Sr. Boise State
DB Avery Williams Sr. Boise State
DB Darren Hall Jr. San Diego State
DB Tariq Thompson** Sr. San Diego State
Specialists
P Ryan Stonehouse* Sr. Colorado State
PK Brandon Talton** So. Nevada
KR Savon Scarver* Sr. Utah State
PR Avery Williams* Sr. Boise State
* – member of the 2019 All-Mountain West first team
** – member of the 2019 All-Mountain West second team