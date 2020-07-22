2020 Mountain West football preseason All-Conference Team announced

Utah State's Savon Scarver (11) carries the ball on a kick return during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its 28-member 2020 football preseason all-conference team on Wednesday afternoon, featuring 20 student-athletes who earned postseason all-conference honors last year.

Boise State, which was predicted to win the Mountain Division according to the preseason predicted order of finish announced on Tuesday, led the league with eight honorees, including senior Avery Williams, who was selected to the all-MW team as a defensive back and punt returner. San Diego State, which was selected to win the West Division, and Colorado State each had four student-athletes on the preseason all-conference team.

NOTABLES

Boise State’s Riley Whimpey (LB), Colorado State’s Warren Jackson (WR) and Fresno State’s Justin Rice (LB) were unanimous selections at their respective positions.

(LB), Colorado State’s (WR) and Fresno State’s (LB) were unanimous selections at their respective positions. The preseason all-conference team is made up of 13 seniors, 11 juniors and four sophomores.

A total of 13 first team all-MW honorees from 2019 received preseason recognition this year.

Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg are the first Air Force offensive linemen to earn preseason honors since 2011 (A.J. Wallerstein).

and are the first Air Force offensive linemen to earn preseason honors since 2011 (A.J. Wallerstein). Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier is the first sophomore quarterback to be selected to the all-conference team since 2016 (Boise State’s Brett Rypien).

2020 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB Hank Bachmeier So. Boise State

WR Khalil Shakir Jr. Boise State

WR Warren Jackson* Sr. Colorado State

WR Tre Walker* Sr. San José State

RB Charles Williams* Sr. UNLV

RB Xazavian Valladay* Jr. Wyoming

OL Parker Ferguson Sr. Air Force

OL Nolan Laufenberg* Sr. Air Force

OL John Ojukwu Jr. Boise State

OL Ilm Manning** Jr. Hawai‘i

OL Keegan Cryder** Jr. Wyoming

TE Trey McBride* Jr. Colorado State

Defense

DL Scale Igiehon Jr. Boise State

DL Dom Peterson* Jr. Nevada

DL Cameron Thomas* So. San Diego State

DL Keshawn Banks** Jr. San Diego State

LB Demonte Meeks** Sr. Air Force

LB Riley Whimpey** So. Boise State

LB Dequan Jackson Jr. Colorado State

LB Justin Rice* Sr. Fresno State

DB Kekaula Kaniho* Sr. Boise State

DB Avery Williams Sr. Boise State

DB Darren Hall Jr. San Diego State

DB Tariq Thompson** Sr. San Diego State

Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse* Sr. Colorado State

PK Brandon Talton** So. Nevada

KR Savon Scarver* Sr. Utah State

PR Avery Williams* Sr. Boise State

* – member of the 2019 All-Mountain West first team

** – member of the 2019 All-Mountain West second team