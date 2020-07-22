2020 Mountain West football preseason All-Conference Team announced

Written by Stuart Buchanan - Mountain West Conference
July 22, 2020
Utah State's Savon Scarver (11) carries the ball on a kick return during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its 28-member 2020 football preseason all-conference team on Wednesday afternoon, featuring 20 student-athletes who earned postseason all-conference honors last year.

 Boise State, which was predicted to win the Mountain Division according to the preseason predicted order of finish announced on Tuesday, led the league with eight honorees, including senior Avery Williams, who was selected to the all-MW team as a defensive back and punt returner. San Diego State, which was selected to win the West Division, and Colorado State each had four student-athletes on the preseason all-conference team.

 NOTABLES

  • Boise State’s Riley Whimpey (LB), Colorado State’s Warren Jackson (WR) and Fresno State’s Justin Rice (LB) were unanimous selections at their respective positions.
  • The preseason all-conference team is made up of 13 seniors, 11 juniors and four sophomores.
  • A total of 13 first team all-MW honorees from 2019 received preseason recognition this year.
  • Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg are the first Air Force offensive linemen to earn preseason honors since 2011 (A.J. Wallerstein).
  • Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier is the first sophomore quarterback to be selected to the all-conference team since 2016 (Boise State’s Brett Rypien).

2020 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB        Hank Bachmeier           So.       Boise State

WR       Khalil Shakir                 Jr.        Boise State

WR       Warren Jackson*           Sr.        Colorado State

WR       Tre Walker*                  Sr.        San José State

RB        Charles Williams*          Sr.        UNLV

RB        Xazavian Valladay*        Jr.        Wyoming

OL        Parker Ferguson            Sr.        Air Force

OL        Nolan Laufenberg*        Sr.        Air Force

OL        John Ojukwu                 Jr.        Boise State

OL        Ilm Manning**              Jr.        Hawai‘i

OL        Keegan Cryder**           Jr.        Wyoming

TE        Trey McBride*              Jr.        Colorado State

 

Defense

DL        Scale Igiehon                Jr.        Boise State

DL        Dom Peterson*             Jr.        Nevada

DL        Cameron Thomas*         So.       San Diego State

DL        Keshawn Banks**         Jr.        San Diego State

LB        Demonte Meeks**         Sr.        Air Force

LB        Riley Whimpey**           So.       Boise State

LB        Dequan Jackson            Jr.        Colorado State

LB        Justin Rice*                  Sr.        Fresno State

DB        Kekaula Kaniho*           Sr.        Boise State

DB        Avery Williams              Sr.        Boise State

DB        Darren Hall                   Jr.        San Diego State

DB        Tariq Thompson**         Sr.        San Diego State

 

Specialists

P          Ryan Stonehouse*         Sr.        Colorado State

PK        Brandon Talton**          So.       Nevada

KR        Savon Scarver*             Sr.        Utah State

PR        Avery Williams*            Sr.        Boise State

 

* – member of the 2019 All-Mountain West first team

** – member of the 2019 All-Mountain West second team

