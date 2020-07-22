Logan City School District adopts half-day instruction during soft open

LOGAN – On Tuesday, the Logan City School District unanimously approved its Return-to-School plan, which is highlighted by what the district is calling a soft opening. From August 17-September 11, students will either attend their classes every week day in the morning, or in the afternoon.
School board members met in the Logan High School Auditorium and were given the option to vote on the AM-PM option, or alternating days for students (attending on Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays). Board members felt it was more important for teachers to have daily interaction and instruction with their students for instructional purposes as well as emotional purposes.
The district also felt the soft open will be a critical time for students and faculty to be trained on proper physical distancing and hygiene techniques in order to set habits early. The Logan Board of Education will reconvene on September 8 to evaluate the effectiveness of the soft open and whether or not the AM-PM schedule should be discontinued, or extended.
All other aspects of the proposed return to school plan were adopted by the board of education.
The full board meeting can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page.