Logan City School District adopts half-day instruction during soft open

Members of the Logan City School Board meet on the stage of the auditorium at Logan High School on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

LOGAN – On Tuesday, the Logan City School District unanimously approved its Return-to-School plan, which is highlighted by what the district is calling a soft opening. From August 17-September 11, students will either attend their classes every week day in the morning, or in the afternoon.

School board members met in the Logan High School Auditorium and were given the option to vote on the AM-PM option, or alternating days for students (attending on Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays). Board members felt it was more important for teachers to have daily interaction and instruction with their students for instructional purposes as well as emotional purposes.