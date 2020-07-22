Logan City to reap RAPZ/Restaurant tax windfall

Written by Charlie Schill
July 22, 2020

LOGAN – Logan City is about to reap a windfall of nearly $700,000 in grants awarded by Cache County from RAPZ and Restaurant tax revenues.

During a budget adjustment workshop on Tuesday, City Finance Director Richard Anderson provided city council members with a rundown of pending local projects that will be funded with county tax revenues.

Those RAPZ and Restaurant tax grants include:

  • Two awards of $150,000 each to the Logan Parks & Recreation Department for a conservation easement purchase for the Kunzler property.
  • $20,000 to Logan Parks & Recreation for improvements to the Willow Park Sports Complex.
  • $100,000 to Logan Parks & Recreation for improvements to the Logan River Blue Trail.
  • $60,000 to Logan Parks & Recreation for improvements to the Logan Middle Canal Trail from 800 East to 1400 North.
  • $45,000 to Logan Parks & Recreation for construction of the Logan 1800 South Spring Creek Trail.
  • $39,500 to Logan Parks & Recreation for the Logan River Flood Wall at the 1000 West underpass.
  • Logan City will also receive $106,300 from the RAPZ Tax as a municipal population allocation.

Anderson added that the Cache County Council of Governments had awarded grants to Logan City for two projects. Those grants were $2.4 million for the 1000 North Corridor and Intersection Improvement project and $900,000 for the 400 North right-of-way acquisition project.

Those grants will become effective when the City Council approves their appropriations at its next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Cache County has collected a 1 percent sales tax on prepared food since 1992 to fund support for tourism, recreation and the cultural arts. The RAPZ (Recreation, Arts, Parks and Zoos) tax  — which is a tenth of 1 percent sales tax  — was added in 2002 to support capital projects and the operating expenses of local recreational venues.

