Ten more COVID-19 deaths reported by Utah Health Department

Deaths of 10 more Utahns to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the state health department, in addition to 566 new positive cases of the disease.

There were 30 new cases reported Wednesday in northern Utah. Of those, 22 were found in Cache County and eight in Box Elder County.

Those 10 deaths raise the state’s overall COVID death toll to 260 which is nine more than Tuesday. One death reported Tuesday was pulled, pending investigation by the state’s medical examiner.

With the growing caseload numbers in Utah, the governor was asked Thursday about hospital bed capacity. He said recently state officials have found there is significant capacity available.

“The hospital beds right now, we are utilizing less than half, or about 4,200 or 4,300 overall hospital beds in the state,” Gov. Herbert said in a press briefing Wednesday. “We are utilizing, currently with all factors out there, we are using less than half of them. We are utilizing about 18 percent of the ICU beds for COVID patients.”

Utah has averaged 627 new cases the last seven days. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.5 percent.

To date, there have been 1,964 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,685 in Cache County and 274 in Box Elder County with five in Rich County.

There are now four COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, all are Cache County residents.

Wednesday, there are 197 Utahns in the hospital with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 2,135.

There are 22,532 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

As of Wednesday, 35,578 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of pandemic. There was an increase of 5,959 tests from Tuesday and the total tested in Utah in more than four months is 481,402.

Latest Idaho numbers show there are 15,822 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 126 deaths. There are 36 positive tests in Franklin County with three positives in Bear Lake County and seven in Oneida County.