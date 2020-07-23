Logan announces Pioneer Day holiday closures

LOGAN – Officials in Logan have announced modified schedules for city services and facilities during the Pioneer Day holiday weekend.

“Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will be collected as usual on Friday, July 24,” according to Logan Public Works spokesperson Emily Malik. “Please remember to have all cans to the curb by 7 a.m., as the normal schedule for driving routes may not be followed.”

The city also announced, however, that the landfill and transfer station will be closed to the public on Friday. For information about the landfill or trash collection, residents are advised to call 435-716-9755.

Malik added that the Logan River Golf Course will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. For information about golf course operations, residents are advised to call 435-750-0123.

The Logan Community Recreation Center and the Logan Library will remain closed over the holiday due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The Logan Aquatic Center is closed for repairs until 2021.

For general information about holiday closures, residents are advised to call 435-716-9000.