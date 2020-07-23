On Friday, July 10, 2020, Lyle J Loosle, loving father, grandfather, and brother, passed away at the age of 91.

Lyle was born on October 27, 1928 in Clarkston, Utah to Byron Loosle and Ella (Larsen) Loosle.

He received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Utah State University and his Doctorate from Brigham Young University. Lyle was an educator and school administrator for almost 50 years.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Spanish American Mission, throughout the U.S. southwest, from 1949-1951. He also traveled to Germany while serving in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953.

On October 21, 1952, he married and was sealed to Maria Magdalena Ortega in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They raised six children together while living and working in Arizona, California, Western Samoa, Chile, Venezuela and Guatemala.

They served two LDS Missions together in Mexico City, Mexico and Lima, Peru. They also served a Stake mission together. Lyle served in numerous LDS church callings in Branches, Wards, Stakes, and Missions throughout the world.

Lyle taught high school in Arizona and California and served as a school administrator for the LDS Church Schools in Western Samoa, Chile, Peru, Bolivia and Paraguay. He was a school administrator in Ephraim, Utah and Superintendent of the Idaho Bear Lake School District. He later served as Director of Professional Development for Lagoven Petroleum in Venezuela, and as the Director of Colegio Maya, and the Interamerican School, both in Guatemala

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife Maria, his daughter JoAnn Bessey, and grandson Adam Bessey. He is survived by sons, Richard of Washington, D.C., Robert (Lisa) of Highland, Utah, Ronald of Houston, Texas, Ramon of Orem, Utah, daughter Patricia Hartzell (Wayne) of Orem, Utah, sister Ileen Barlow of Saint George, Utah, as well as 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00am, in the Clarkston Utah Cemetery, West 11000 North, Clarkston, Utah.

