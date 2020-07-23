Some 24th activities cancelled but many activities still on for Friday

Logan City Pioneer Day parade 2015

Logan City’s annual Pioneer Day activities at Willow Park were cancelled some time ago owing to the uncertainty of what conditions would be like with the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Cache County Pioneer Days Youth Rodeo will be held Friday at the Cache County Fairgrounds. Events start at 9a.m. Registration is from 730 to 830a.m. Featuring Mutton Bustin for 6 and under, Goat Ribbon Pull, Dummy Roping and Stick Horse Barrel Race (for 5 and under), Calf riding in different age groups between 6 and 14 years-old, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping and Barrels & Poles. All events at the Cache County Fairgrounds. For more information: call or text Hailey at 435-535-6912.

24th of July activities will be held in North Logan on Friday: with the theme “Celebrating our Heritage – Building Our Future” featuring: Free Charity Fun Run – 8a.m. at Elk Ridge Park, south end – register online @northloganrec.org and for a $15 donation you will receive a t-shirt. All proceeds will go to Little Lambs Foundation who help struggling families and foster youth by providing necessary items for them/ Fishing contest -9a.m. King Nature Park (1900 N 2200 East) for ages 2 – 10 (no fishing license required)/ Charity BBQ & Bingo- 530p.m. Elk Ridge Park, Lions bldg…Yummy food and fun prizes. Support the North Logan City Royalty as they raise money for the Little Lambs Foundation (suggested monetary of $5-indiv, $20-family or items donation requested/ Movie in the Park: Honey I Shrunk the Kids (about 845p.m. Elk Ridge Park, south end)…Fireworks -10p.m.Elk Ridge Park, south end. Due to COVID-19 they will be taking extra precautions during events.

Also a July 24th Fireworks will be held at Garden City. Bear Lake boaters are invited to light up their boat near Blue Water Beach and watch from the water. You can watch the beaches, campsites and Garden City to experience the celebration. Sponsored by Firefly Powerbikes.

The American West Heritage Center (4025 S Hwy 89-91) in Wellsville is sponsoring the Cache Valley Rendezvous and Pioneer Festival (Friday and Saturday) beginning at 10a.m. each day. Go back in time to the Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous! Come and learn about the life of the Mountain Men. Two days of fun where visitors can participate in Mountain Man games and learn about Cache Valley’s earliest settlers. Check out Traders Row, throw a tomahawk, and become a Mountain Man with a skill demonstration. See the antique gun show and experience the candy cannon, among other fun activities the whole family can enjoy! For more information: 435-245-6050 or awhc.org