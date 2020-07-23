July 9, 1948 – July 21, 2020 (age 72)

Stephen Hilmer Nilsson returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on July 21, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Stephen was born July 9, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Waldemar and Evelyn Nilsson. He lived in the foothills of Ensign Peak where he, his brother, and his friends went on adventures and caused all kinds of mischief. He attended West High School until he entered military service to serve in the Vietnam war.

He joined the United States Navy on March 9, 1967. He served two tours with the Assault Craft Unit One, before being Honorably discharged February 5, 1971. During his service he was stationed on river boats carrying critical supplies for troops along the rivers of Vietnam, often referred to as “River Rats”.

Stephen married RaeLynn Francis in August of 1968. Together they had 5 children; Stephen Jr. (Angela), Rosemary (David), Suzannah, Elizabeth (Jake), and Michael. They later divorced.

Stephen then married his eternal companion in October of 1983, they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on February 14, 1985. Together they had 3 children; Jenni (Josh), Kristina (Jason), and Hollie (Joe).

Throughout his life Stephen served in several different callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His most loved callings were his Stake Mission, as Temple Ordinance Worker, and as Primary Teacher where he was loved by all of his primary children.

Stephen was a caring and devoted father to his children and a father figure to many of his nieces, nephews, and a few of his children’s friends. His greatest joy and proudest achievement was his family. His love and devotion to his wife Debra was immeasurably beautiful. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, country line dancing, road biking, and providing entertainment as Rosco B. Clown.

He will be greatly missed by so many family members and friends.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Waldemar and Evelyn (Grandma Mac), his sister Shirley Kilfoyle, brother-in-law Leroy Kenney, and granddaughter Precious Nilsson.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Debra Nilsson, sisters Marilyn and Janet, brother Richard (Cathy), his 8 children, 19 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Due to current circumstances the family has chosen to have a private service, by invitation only.

Interment will be at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park. Funeral services will be live streamed by Allen-Hall Mortuary Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00am, please click here to view.

The family would also like to give special thanks and recognition to the many caregivers of the Veterans Affairs Salt Lake City Health Care System, Rocky Mountain Homecare and Hospice, and to Allen-Hall Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Veterans Foundation or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.