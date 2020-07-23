Stockton Dean Roy Perry

May 5, 2014 – July 20, 2020 (age 6)

There are not enough words to encapsulate the incredible life force that was Stockton Perry. Brave, resilient, courageous, loving and marvelous all come to mind. Yet he was so much more.

He came into this world on May 5, 2014, a bundle of fire and fear. He kept his mommy, daddy, family, friends, loved ones and doctors guessing at every turn. His physical body housed many ailments: Epilepsy, Hydrocephalus, Arthrogryposis, Scoliosis, and Chronic Respiratory Failure to name a few. His physical body relied on many medical interventions, while his personality and spirit shone through with blinding force.

There was no better laugh, silly smile or better eye roller. His brother dubbed him ‘King of the fist bump,’ and so many enjoyed his little bumps. He could make you feel seen and loved with one smile, one look could pierce you to your core.

I don’t want to spend too much time dwelling on his physical ailments, although they were vast. He endured multiple life flights, ambulance rides, hospitalizations, castings, surgeries, therapies and the list is endless… but more than that, 1,000 times more important than that… he lived.

Our little boy laughed as he would sit on mommy’s lap as the waves of the Ocean would tickle his legs. He visited the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. He has been to the top of the Teton Mountains and he has been to the Grand Canyon. He visited Disney World and would laugh and laugh on every ride. He loved to go fast! He loved when his best friends came to take him on a Lamborghini ride, and he loved when his uncles would take him on the side by side.

His daddy is a big Utah Jazz fan, and Stocky was even able to be on the court during the national anthem at multiple games! Joe Ingles himself received a legendary Stocky fist bump!

I could go on and on about all of this, but my point is simple. Stockton struggled, he fought and he did so valiantly. He also lived. He lived his life for every moment, no second was wasted. His life was about more than being sick. The doctors and healthcare professionals told us he would not turn 1, certainly not 2, but 5 would be impossible. On May 5, 2020, Stockton turned six years old. He lived every moment of this life until he was ready to leave.

He was loved by every person who met him, and by thousands who found him online. He was a miracle to be held, and a blessing beyond comprehension. He was fiercely valued by his parents, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was a force. An incredible light shining in a sometimes dark world. He was a ray of sunshine, a piece of hope, of love and of courage. My hope is that all of you take a piece of him and live in his honor. In faith, in love and in grace.

Stockton Perry lived 6 beautiful years on this earth, and while he was ready to leave this world our hearts were not. We will miss our little boy every single second for the rest of our lives. The angels came for Stockton on July 20, and they took him home.

He was preceded in death by grandpa’s, Dean Loveland, Roy Perry, and Rod St. Clair.

He is survived by his parents, Jacob and Cashlynn Perry, big brother, Dallas Perry, little sister, Liberty Perry. Grandparents, James Calvert, Sabrina and Heath Opheikens, Connie Krisman, Val and Lorna Perry, and Shaun Newland. Aunts and uncles, Brie Calvert, Alicia (Davey) Johnston, Ben (Jenn) Perry, Tate (Alixx) Calvert, Brayden (Mikelle) Calvert, Chayse Newland, Ryan Calvert, and James Calvert. He will be loved and missed by countless cousins and friends, and most of all, his very best friend, his angel here on this earth, Mallory Meacham.

Please wear a mask and help us celebrate Stockton’s life. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00am at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and on Saturday prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30am. Interment will follow in the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 West 1975 North, Plain City, Utah.

His funeral will be broadcast via Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park’s Facebook page starting a few minutes before 11:00am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.