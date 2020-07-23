Utah educators rally for more virus protections in schools

Junior high teacher Angela Andrus attends an Utah Safe Schools Mask-In urging the governor's leadership in school reopening during a rally Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Parents and teachers rallied at the Utah State Capitol Thursday morning to urge schools to enforce mask wearing and to implement other safety policies recommended by health officials as the state prepares to reopen classrooms this fall. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of over 150 educators rallied outside Utah’s Capitol building to call for stronger protections against the coronavirus for schools when they reopen this fall. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the teachers wore cloth face masks during the protest Thursday and stood socially distanced from each other on the lawn.

Some held signs that read “I can teach from a distance but not from a casket” and “don’t kill us.”

One elementary school teacher says she doesn’t feel safe returning to her elementary school classroom where the windows don’t open and desks are only a foot apart from each other.