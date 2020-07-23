Utah State’s Deven Thompkins named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

Deven Thompkins celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior wide receiver Deven Thompkins has been named to the 2020 Watch List for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, announced Thursday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March of 2021.

Thompkins displayed his versatility as a sophomore in 2019 by hauling in 40 receptions for 536 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. He also carried the ball six times for 77 yards and one touchdown, returned one punt for a 45-yard touchdown and had one kickoff return for 22 yards.

The honor is the second of the preseason for Thompkins, who was named to the Phil Steele Magazine Preseason All-Mountain West fourth team earlier this summer.

The 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List is comprised of 50 players – 18 seniors, 22 juniors, nine sophomores and one grad transfer who play a total of eight different positions. These players represent 50 universities located in 28 states coast-to-coast that are part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

All 10 FBS conferences and one independent school are represented on the watch list. The SEC leads the conferences with eight players, followed by the ACC with seven players and the Pac-12 and Mountain West with six players each.

For the first time in the award’s history, the watch list includes a previous winner and two former finalists. Purdue’s Rondale Moore won the award as a freshman in 2018. Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska) was a finalist last year, and Conner Heyward (Michigan State) was a finalist in 2018. Moore is the second player to try to win the award twice, along with Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey, who won as a sophomore in 2015, but was edged out by Jabrill Peppers of Michigan in 2016.

Utah State went 7-6 overall in 2019, including a 6-2 mark in the MW to finish third in the Mountain Division. It was just the 26th time in school history that USU won at least seven games, while the six league wins tied for the sixth-most in school history. USU also played in its 14th bowl game in school history in 2019, including its eighth in the past nine seasons.

