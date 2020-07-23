Utah’s caseload grows with 521 COVID-19 cases; 7 more have died statewide

Deaths of seven more Utahns due to COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the state health department in addition to 521 new positive cases of the disease. Currently, there are 210 Utah patients hospitalized, the most ever during the pandemic. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 2,150.

There were 26 new cases reported Thursday in northern Utah. Of those, 20 were found in Cache County and six in Box Elder County.

The seven deaths raise the state’s overall COVID death toll to 267.

Utah has averaged 598 new cases the last seven days. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.4 percent.

To date, there have been 1,991 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,706 in Cache County and 280 in Box Elder County with five in Rich County.

There are still four COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, all are Cache County residents.

There are 23,093 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

As of Wednesday, 36,099 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of pandemic. There was an increase of 4,020 tests from Wednesday and the total tested in Utah in more than four months is 485,422.

Latest Idaho numbers show there are 16,322 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths. There are 37 positive tests in Franklin County with three positives in Bear Lake County and seven in Oneida County.