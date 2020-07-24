July 15, 1962 – July 21, 2020 (age 58)

Our sweet dad, Dewayne D. Martin, age 58, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his home in Hyde Park, Utah.

He was born on July 15, 1962, in Burley, Idaho, to Donald L. Martin and Olive Gummow. Dad was the youngest of five children. He grew up a friendly, scrappy kid who became a hardworking, soft-hearted man who would do anything for those he loved.

After graduating from Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho, in 1981, he served a mission in San Jose, California, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 1985, Dad married his best friend and sweetheart, our mom Tamara Poulton, in the Salt Lake Temple. A few years later they started a family and added us—Brady, Taylor, and Paige. Both our parents graduated from Utah State University. Dad graduated in 1996 with a degree in Communications.

After working various full-time jobs while we were young, he started working as an apprentice at Homer Roofing. He loved the trade so much that he started his own roofing company in 2003. He also took pride in being an official for high school and college basketball and football games. He loved playing and watching all sports—even NASCAR—on his days off.

Music was arguably his greatest passion, and he instilled that love into his children. He had an incredible vinyl collection and an enthusiasm for electronics. He listened to music any chance he could, whether it be in our car rides to California, or outside listening on his yellow boom box while he worked. Our dad worked his absolute hardest at everything he did, and he raised us to be the same way.

His kindness and patience were truly evident. After a hard day of working, he made it a priority to help us any time we needed something, even if it was a small favor like jump-starting a car. Dad had every tool necessary and a vast knowledge of how to use them. He was our family’s favorite handyman and car mechanic. Though he was soft-spoken, his love for his family was loud. He made us laugh with his silly dad jokes, played with us as kids, and was an amazing friend to all he encountered.

He is survived by his wife Tamara, his children Brady, Taylor, and Paige, his mother Olive Phillips, his siblings Don (Donna) Martin, Rajeanna Tandy, Carol (Steve) Loveless, and Paul (Tina) Martin, his brother-in-law Dan (Annette) Poulton, and sister-in-law Amy Poulton.

Dad, we all love you very much, and we will think about you every day until we see you again.

A graveside service will be held at the Logan Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.