U.S. population topped 330 million today

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that America hit a historic population milestone on Friday, July 24.

The estimated population of the United States reached 330 million that morning, according to Luke Rogers, the head of the bureau’s Population Estimates Branch.

The bureau’s once-a decade headcount of American residents for 2020 is ongoing, with more than 34 million U.S. households still to be counted. But Census officials maintain a running headcount of the country’s estimated population between the decennial surveys by calculating change based on births, deaths and migration.

In recent years, Rogers says that the U.S. population has been estimated to have a net gain of one person every 16 seconds. Based on that calculation and the 2010 Census headcount of nearly 309 million U.S. residents, the number of Americans topped 330 million as of Friday at 8 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

Rogers acknowledged that it is likely the estimate of 330 million residents will be revised upward when the 2020 Census is completed.

“We will not know the final number (of U.S. residents) until our work is done and presented to the president and Congress,” he added.