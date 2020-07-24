Utah COVID caseload grows by 863 in 24 hours; 42 new cases in BRHD

LOGAN – Utah’s COVID-19 caseload grew to 863 positive tests in the 24 hours since Thursday while 42 new positives were announced Friday in the Bear River Health District.

Also, another record for the pandemic has been set with the 225 Utah patients currently hospitalized with the disease.

Over the course of the pandemic Utah now has 36,962 positive cases of the virus and 273 deaths, with six reported since Thursday. Total hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,188.

Among the 42 new cases reported Friday in northern Utah, 30 were found in Cache County and 12 in Box Elder County.

To date, there have been 2,033 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,736 in Cache County and 292 in Box Elder County with five in Rich County.

There are still four COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, all are Cache County residents.

Utah has averaged 614 new cases the last seven days. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.1 percent.

There are 23,715 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

There was an increase of 8,649 tests from Thursday and the total tested in Utah in more than four months is 494,071.

Latest Friday Idaho numbers show there are 17,264 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 144 deaths. There are 38 positive tests in Franklin County with three positives in Bear Lake County and seven in Oneida County.