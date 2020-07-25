Apparent domestic-related incident led to murder-suicide in Providence

Cache County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Providence, Friday night at about 1145p.m. A caller stated that he was on the phone with the female victim and heard her scream “No” and then heard possible gunshots.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a 38-year-old female who was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Another witness also heard the shots and a vehicle leave the complex. With the assistance of Logan City Police and Utah Highway Patrol, the apartment complex was cleared and secured.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as the victim’s ex-husband. Investigators were able to identify different locations the suspect may have fled to, and with the assistance of a SWAT tactical team and crisis negotiators, they were able to pinpoint the home where he was located. SWAT, using a robot, was able to determine the suspect was in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was deceased.

Cache County Victims’ advocates are on scene assisting the family and the State Crime Scene investigators responded to process both crime scenes.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no additional information will available until the investigation is complete. The victim and suspects names will not be released at this time giving the family time to make notifications.