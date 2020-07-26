Authorities release identities of apparent murder-suicide in Providence

LOGAN — Law enforcement has released the identities of the man who is believed to have killed his wife before taking his own life. The murder-suicide occurred late Friday night.

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen said the victim, 38-year-old Heidi L. Bentley was found dead at a Providence apartment complex, near 358 N Gateway Drive. The suspected shooter, Matthew D. Bentley was found dead shortly after of a believed self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Court records shows, Heidi filed a protective order against Matthew on July 15. Five days later, he filed for a divorce.

Jensen said, law enforcement had responded to calls between both parties in the past few weeks. Those cases along with other information are being reviewed by investigators as they try to determine an exact motive.

On July 24, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident outside the Deer Creek Village Apartments around 11:45 p.m. The caller stated they were on the phone with Heidi, heard her scream “No” and then possible gunshots.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located Heidi dead in a vehicle outside the apartment. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

Another witness also told deputies they heard the shots and a vehicle leaving the complex.

Dispatch operators conducted a reverse 911 call to nearby residents, requesting that they shelter in place while multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Matthew.

A SWAT tactical team and Crisis Negotiators, were later able to pinpoint a nearby home where Matthew was located. They used a robot to enter the residence and found him dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jensen said part of the investigation entails working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death and toxicology reports.

The family of Heidi Bentley released a statement saying: “At this time, we would like to express our deep gratitude to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Cache County Attorney Victim Services along with all the other agencies that have worked on this tragic event as it unfolded. We are also grateful to the community who mourn with us during this difficult time. Our hearts are broken, and at this time, we ask to please respect our privacy as we grieve.”

Funeral services have not been announced. The couple leaves behind three children, who were reportedly inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.

