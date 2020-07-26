Utah COVID caseload grows by 1,011 over the weekend

Hand washing is a major protective measure for coronavirus.

LOGAN – Utah’s COVID-19 caseload grew by 1,011 positive tests during the weekend with 350 Sunday and 661 Saturday. The 350 on Sunday is the first total under 400 since 394 on June 23.

Among the 28 new cases reported Saturday and Sunday in the Bear River Health District, 20 were found Saturday and eight on Sunday. There were 15 new infections Saturday in Cache County, four in Box Elder County and one in Rich County. Of the new positives Sunday, seven came out of Cache County and one was from Box Elder County.

There have been 274 COVID-19 deaths in Utah during the pandemic. The 32 deaths reported from July 20 to July 26 is a new one-week record.

Over the course of the pandemic, Utah now has 37,973 positive cases of the virus and 274 deaths, with one reported since Saturday. Total hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,234.

To date there have been 2,061 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,758 in Cache County and 297 in Box Elder County with six in Rich County.

There are still four COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, all are Cache County residents.

There are currently 210 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. From the beginning of the outbreak 2,234 have been hospitalized.

Utah has averaged 541 new cases the last seven days. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.1 percent.

There are 24,798 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

There was an increase of 11,280 tests from Saturday and Sunday and the total tested in Utah in more than four months is 505,351.

Latest Idaho numbers show there are 17,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths. There are 45 positive tests in Franklin County with six positives in Bear Lake County and eight in Oneida County.