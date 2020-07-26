Utah offenders can raise racial bias concerns at sentencing

Written by Associated Press
July 26, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Minorities who have been charged with crimes in Utah can argue against lengthy conviction sentences if they can provide proof of racial bias in the criminal justice system.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Saturday that the Utah Sentencing Commission approved the guideline in January, but it does not appear many defense attorneys have tried to make the argument yet.

Judges look at many factors during sentencing, including a defendant’s age and criminal history, but attorneys can now bring up racial issues.

The move came after state data showed that the percentage of minorities among new prisoners has increased, despite previous reform efforts.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.