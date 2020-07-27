June 19, 1964 – July 22, 2020 (age 56)

Danny Harold Lindsay, 56 of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

He was born June 19, 1964, in Tremonton, Utah to the late Ray Lindsay and Tamera Price Johnson, Danny’s step-dad, Joe Johnson, was the only father that he really knew.

Danny is the loving father of two boys, Joe and Wyatt Lindsay.

Danny loved to hunt and he was always the lucky one and got the big deer.

Danny drove long haul trucks wanting to get off the road he started driving cement truck for LeGrand Johnson Ready Mix he was seriously injured in a rollover accident.

He loved the sport of rodeo and clowned for a number of years.

He is survived by his sons, Joe Lindsay; Wyatt (Mary) Lindsay both of Preston, Idaho. His parents, Joe and Tamera Johnson of Preston, Idaho a brother, Tim (Ruth) Lindsay of Logan, Utah, A sister, Teresa (Mike) Park of Evanston, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Lindsay; a brother, Kirt Johnson; a sister Robin Marcham; and a granddaughter Muria Lindsay; and both sets of grandparents.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Riverview Cemetery, 175 East 1200 South, Elwood, Utah. A viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston, Idaho.

Due to the current COVID-19 status, we encourage anyone who may be high risk to refrain from attending and view the services on our webcast by clicking here. For the visitation, we ask all to wear a mask and limit your time spent to a minimum to help with social distancing.

