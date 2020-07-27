Dorothy Alene McCarrey

April 9, 1939 – July 26, 2020 (age 81)

Our loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed peacefully July 26, 2020 in Logan, Utah at the age of 81.

She was born in 1939 in Logan, Utah to Harry Alfonzo Worley and Helen Young.

She married John William “Bill” McCarrey on November 30, 1962 in the Logan LDS temple. Together they have seven children, one daughter and six sons: Becky Godfrey (Wayne) of Clarkston, Utah; Steven McCarrey (Lyn) of Elko, Nevada; Sherwin McCarrey (Andrea) of Brigham City, Utah; Joseph McCarrey (Teresa) of Boise, Idaho; Jeffery McCarrey (Julie) of Preston, Idaho; James McCarrey (Jennilee) of West Point, Utah and Paul McCarrey (deceased).

She and her sister, Rachel, attended beauty college in Ogden and enjoyed doing each other’s hair in their later years.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to serve. She was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

She and her husband worked side by side in a family business, Northern Utah Chemical Company, for over forty years. She loved working in her garden and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her mother and father; her son, Paul; her sisters, Helen, Lucille, and Sherry Lynn. She is survived by her six children, their spouses, sisters Rachel, Laura and Leone, a brother David, 17 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Williamsburg Retirement and Assisted Living for their tender love and care of Dorothy.

Funeral arrangements will take place Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00am at the Richmond 2nd Ward chapel, 150 South 100 East, Richmond, Utah with a viewing prior at 10:00am. Interment will take place in the Richmond City Cemetery, 250 North 200 East, Richmond, Utah.

Please follow COVID-19 precautions.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.