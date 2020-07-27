December 18, 1973 – July 22, 2020 (age 46)

Jason Rex Averett, 46 of Nibley, Utah passed away unexpectedly Wednesday July 22, 2020.

Jason was born to parents Rex Averett and Elizabeth Averett on December 18, 1973.

He Graduated from Ben Lomond High School, served an honorable LDS mission in the Johannesburg, South Africa mission, where he met his future wife and love of his life Carla. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake City, LDS Temple in August of 1996. They welcomed two wonderful boys.

He is survived by his loving wife Carla, his two sons Riley (Alissa) and Skyler (Ashlie), parents Rex and Liz Averett, siblings; Nate (Mandi), Amy (Kelly), Jenny and many beloved friends and family.

Jason enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He shared a favorite fishing spot in the Uintas with his late grandfather, Don. He especially adored children, and would never pass up the opportunity to support a lemonade stand.

Christmas was his favorite holiday, which he insisted on celebrating with the biggest pinion pine tree he could find each year. Jason was so proud of his boys, and cherished his friends. At work he always tried to connect with everyone he came in contact with. He had a kind heart and an infectious laugh.

Carla and her sons will continue to love and cherish their time spent with him. He will forever be loved.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Nibley Stake Center, 3701 South 450 West, Nibley Utah. Jason will be laid to rest at the Hyrum City Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday August 1, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm in the Bowery at 3701 South 450 West, Nibley Utah for anyone who would like to attend. Please observe all social distancing guidelines.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.