July 8, 1958 – July 22, 2020 (age 62)

Former Bear Lake Area resident, Kathalene Howard, now of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 62.

The daughter of Glenn Dean Michaelson and Maxine Teuscher Michaelson, Kathalene was born on July 8. 1958 in Monteria, Idaho.

She was united in marriage to Ricky Lee Howard on February 22, 1980, and to this union two sons, Ian and Derek were born.

The family has lived in several different states including Utah, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Minnesota, making Tennessee their home for the past four years. Ricky preceded her in death on November 23, 2018.

Kathalene was a very talented leather carving artist. She was a talented musician who also enjoyed photography. She was a nature lover caring for all living creatures.

She is survived by her children, Ian Howard and his wife Elizabeth and Derek Howard and his wife Mary; her mother Maxine Michaelson; siblings, Cindy Garner and her husband Van, Jerry Michaelson and Marlin Michaelson and his wife Kristie; as well as a sister-in-law Karen Oestmann; five grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her father and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Sharon Pierce and a brother-in-law Heubert Oestmann.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00am in the First Church of God, 501 North Noble, Cushing, Oklahoma 74023 with Pastor Kevin Clouse officiating. The family request that all attending wear masks and observe social distancing. Burial will follow in the Davenport Cemetery.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm in the Floyd Family Center, east of the funeral home, 402 East Broadway, Cushing, Oklahoma 74023

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Davis Funeral Home.