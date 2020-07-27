March 16, 1935 – July 23, 2020 (age 85)

Kenneth Reid Lindquist passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on July 23, 2020, in his favorite place, Bear Lake, Utah.

He was born on March 16, 1935, in Goshen, Utah, to Madeleine and Ernest E. Lindquist.

He married Marie Toombs on June 30, 1955, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

They have five children: Cindy (Chris) Roybal, Terry Lindquist, Patti (Keith) Walker, Robert Lindquist, and Pamela Lindquist. They also have 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Ken grew up in Orem, Utah, where he attended Brigham Young High School and earned a baseball scholarship at Brigham Young University.

Ken and Marie raised their family in Logan, where he graduated from Utah State University. He lived life with a positive attitude and keen sense of humor. His wife and children were the center of his life.

Ken bought Logana swimming pool and built the waterslides so his family could learn about business and have some fun. He also had a passion for studying Joseph Smith and the Book of Mormon lands.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 12:00 noon, with a viewing at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah prior to the service from 10:30 – 11:45am. Burial will be at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah.

