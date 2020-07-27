LETTER: Rodeo officials lying on the radio

I have heard repeatedly on the local radio in recent days advertising for the Cache County Fair and Rodeo indicating that there are “limited amounts of seating available at the rodeo” to ensure community safety so please hurry and buy your tickets.

When I went to the ticket purchasing site I was interested to read the following disclaimer: “By continuing with your purchase you understand that refunds and exchanges are not permitted. You also acknowledge that social distancing of seats is not currently happening. Refunds will only be issued in the occurrence of an overall cancellation by the rodeo committee. Masks are recommended.”

Interesting!

Doesn’t that make us all feel so warm and happy inside to know that people we know and trust have no problem telling absolute lies on the air in hopes of filling an arena.

Pretty sad!!

-Kay Sorensen

