LETTER: Rodeo officials lying on the radio

I have heard repeatedly on the local radio in recent days advertising for the Cache County Fair and Rodeo indicating that there are “limited amounts of seating available at the rodeo” to ensure community safety so please hurry and buy your tickets.
When I went to the ticket purchasing site I was interested to read the following disclaimer: “By continuing with your purchase you understand that refunds and exchanges are not permitted. You also acknowledge that social distancing of seats is not currently happening. Refunds will only be issued in the occurrence of an overall cancellation by the rodeo committee. Masks are recommended.”
Interesting!
Doesn’t that make us all feel so warm and happy inside to know that people we know and trust have no problem telling absolute lies on the air in hopes of filling an arena.
Pretty sad!!
-Kay Sorensen
2 Comments
This is common to use the phrase “limited amounts of seating available at the rodeo” it is true as they in other years generally sell out.
This phrase has been used for years and calling someone out as a lair serves no purpose and undermines the truth.
It is time to calm down, live life and smile. Public shaming serves NO purpose.
We need truth today more than ever and it has become hard to find.
You can mask the rodeo fans, but you can’t mask the blatant animal cruelty. The United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales) outlawed rodeos back in 1934. Can the U.S. be far behind? Rodeo is condemned by EVERY animal welfare organization in North America. Imagine the public outcry were pet dogs similarly abused……What’s the difference, pray?
Lest we forget, this godawful coronavirus was HUMAN-caused, a direct result of our gross mistreatment and abuse of animals, both wild and domestic. There are connections to be made here, folks.