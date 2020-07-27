Logan man dies in motorcycle crash near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — A 72-year-old Logan man died in a traffic crash Saturday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4:45 p.m. near Island Park, Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, Steven Nelson was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US-20, when he struck a horse trailer.

The trailer was being pulled by a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. The truck, driven by Curt Kellinger, was stopped at the intersection of US-20 and Red Rock Road, attempting to turn left.

Kellinger had pulled into the intersection and stopped due to traffic, blocking the westbound lane of US-20 with the trailer.

Police report Nelson was the only occupant on the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately three hours while crews investigated. Idaho State Police was assisted by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

