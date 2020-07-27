Logan man sentenced to more jail time in strangulation case

Booking photo for Dillan T. Derrick (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to three more months in jail for assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Dillan T. Derrick never spoke as a judge expressed concern with his criminal behavior.

Derrick was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and aggravated assault, both third degree felonies.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a domestic dispute on May 7. The victim reported Derrick had come over to her residence earlier to discuss their relationship. During the argument the woman told the suspect to leave multiple times.

The woman reported Derrick pushed her and at one point, briefly wrapped his hands around her neck to choke her. She had bruising, scratches and swelling on parts of her body.

During sentencing, public defender Mike McGinnis said he and Derrick understood this was a serious case. He explained, his client struggled with some cognitive and maturity issues.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said Derrick has had numerous prior convictions in juvenile and adult courts.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck sentenced Derrick to 180 days in jail and gave him credit for the 80 days already served. She expressed frustration with the defendants “escalating criminal behavior.” She also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Derrick will serve another 100 days in jail. He could be released early if he is accepted into an inpatient rehab facility.

