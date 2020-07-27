July 24, 1943 – July 21, 2020 (age 76)

Lola Gay Morrison was born and raised in Downey, Idaho and died in Brigham City, Utah at her home July 21, 2020. Lola was 3 days shy of her 77th birthday.

Lola was born on Pioneer Day in 1943 to Leland James Morrison and Jenny Adessa Underwood. Later in life she was blessed with an amazing step-mother, Lila Wakely and two step-sisters Linda Sorenson and Carol Kerr.

Lola was the only girl in a family of 7 boys. Which later on life blessed her with 9 amazing sister-in-law’s. Lola was married 2 times the 1st to Ronald Forrest Cagle of Downey, Idaho and years later to Patrick W. Jones of Blanding, Utah. The marriages expanded Lola’s loving family foundation.

Lola was a valiant member of the LDS Church, family was everything to her. Lola was a resilient woman oozing with compassion and was a friend to everyone that she met.

Lola fought cancer for the last 10 years of her life and it finally wore her out.

She is survived by 2 of her brothers; Lynn Morrison of McCammon, Idaho and Dan Morrison of Inkom, Idaho. Lola and leaves behind her daughter Adesa Cagle-Cox and her step-children Wendell (Spinner) Jones, Marcia Ekstrom, CJ Jones, 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Lola will be greatly missed.

A memorial will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 7:00pm at the LDS Chapel at 105 Fishburn Drive, Brigham City, Utah.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Downey LDS Ward Chapel, 525 East 100 North, Downey, Idaho. There will be a viewing from 11:00am – 12:00 noon, prior to the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.