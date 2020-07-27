Man pleads guilty to assaulting woman and others during family BBQ

Booking photo for Eli T. McClain (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old man has confessed to assaulting a woman and shooting two others with a stun gun during a family party. Eli T. McClain accepted a plea deal that will allow him to be temporarily released from jail until sentencing.

McClain participated in a virtual court hearing in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference from jail Monday morning. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies; also, an additional count of aggravated assault, two charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, all class A misdemeanors.

McClain, who is from Gilbert, Arizona, was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail, July 18. Law enforcement had been called to a party, where he had started arguing with his girlfriend inside a trailer. When two men tried to intervene, he shot them with the stun gun.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said the defendant was highly intoxicated at the time the assaults took place. He explained that the plea deal was offered partially after the victim requested it.

Previously, prosecutors had reported the fight had occurred during a baby shower. Upon further investigation, it was learned the assault happened at a BBQ. McClain had traveled to Cache Valley with the victim for the later scheduled baby shower.

During Monday’s court hearing, McClain waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and fair trial. As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped the remaining charges against him and agreed to allow him to be released from jail temporarily.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck agreed to allow McClain to be released on presentence supervision, so he can return to Arizona. She scheduled sentencing for September 14 and said she expected the defendant to return to court then.

