Only six positive cases reported in Bear River Health District Monday

The new satellite branch of the Bear River Health Department in south Logan in the Riverwoods complex.

LOGAN – Monday, as Utah’s latest COVID-19 numbers were revealed, Utah Senator Mike Lee and others called on President Trump to push states to reopen churches.

Senator Lee joined nine other senators in a letter to President Trump urging him to “support proposals in Congress to place restriction on any forthcoming COVID-19 relief funding to states and localities that prevent church, houses of worship and religious schools and institutions from reopening.”

A debate about whether to extend coronavirus aid is underway in Congress.

Monday, the state’s COVID-19 caseload grew as 436 new positive cases were reported. Since reporting began in March there are have been 38,409 Utahns who have contracted the virus.

Among the six new cases reported Monday in the Bear River Health District, all six were found in Cache County. It is the lowest number of cases in two weeks.

To date there have been 2,067 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,764 in Cache County and 297 in Box Elder County with six in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,067 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,615 are termed as recovered. The five deaths reported in the local district include three in Cache County and two in Box Elder county.

There are still four COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, all are Cache County residents.

As of Monday, there have been 281 COVID-19 deaths in Utah during the pandemic, which is seven more than Sunday.

There are currently 207 people hospitalized and the total of hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,253. Among the 38,409 positive cases in Utah, 25,321 are considered “recovered.”

Utah has averaged 544 new cases the last seven days. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.5 percent.

There was an increase of 4,507 tests from Sunday and the total tested in Utah in more than four months is 509,858.

At the end of the weekend Idaho numbers show there are 18,177 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths. There are 45 positive tests in Franklin County with six positives in Bear Lake County and eight in Oneida County.