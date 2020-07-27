Providence man arrested after child sex sting operation

Booking photo for Jon Wesley Erickson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Providence man is in jail after allegedly driving to Davis County to try and have sex with a 13-year-old girl. Jon W. Erickson was arrested July 23 after trying to flee from law enforcement.

Erickson was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He was charged with one count of enticing a minor over the internet, a second-degree felony; two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and one count of failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, all third-degree felonies.

According to an arrest report, Erickson had allegedly used a smartphone app to communicate with an undercover agent, posing as a teenage girl. He sent two sexually explicit photos of himself to the agent and later agreed to meet at a predetermined location in Davis County.

Agents were waiting for Erickson and tried to question him. He allegedly took off in his vehicle and tried to flee, driving back to Providence and failing to follow multiple commands from deputies and troopers that attempted to pull him over.

The reported stated that Erickson eventually surrendered to Cache County sheriff’s deputies. He admitted to sexting and driving to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl for the purposes of having sex. He also disclosed knowing that the police were attempting to stop him.

During Monday’s arraignment Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set Erickson’s bail at $25,000. She also prohibited him from having any access to the internet if he is able to post bail.

