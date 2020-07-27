Rachel “Rae” Christine Riser

May 5, 1937 – July 21, 2020 (age 83)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend, Rachel Christine Riser “Rae” passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Rae was born on May 5, 1937 to Peter Baumgartner and Myrtle Jennie Swensen in Bismark, North Dakota.

She met and married the love of her life, Von Frank Riser on January 12, 1955, in Sparks, Nevada.

Rae was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She served as the executive director of the Box Elder Community Food Pantry. She was head of the Children’s Ministry for the Christian Motorcycle Association. Rae enjoyed helping those who couldn’t help themselves. Rae was very active in all of the charities in Brigham City. She received volunteer of the year from the Box Elder Chamber, Governor Points of Light Award, Governor Silver Bowl Award and served as Grand Marshal of the Peach Days Parade.

Rae was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two grandchildren, Heidi Jones and Joshua Rackham.

Surviving are her daughters, Pennie (Grady) Price, Sherri (Rick) Rackham; 2 grandchildren, Tiffany Rackham, Christian (Bryan) Torres; 9 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah from 5:00 – 7:00pm.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah at 10:00am, please bring a lawn chair.

