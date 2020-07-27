Random Acts performances continue at Eccles Theatre

Singer/songwriter Craig Mecham will take the stage at the Ellen Eccles Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31 to kick off the second weekend of the local Random Acts Community Performance Series hosted by the Cache Valley Center for the Arts.

A native of Idaho, Mecham’s day job is running a digital marketing firm in North Logan. His hobby is writing songs and spinning amusing tales about his “almost normal” life.

Mecham is an award-winning veteran performer, having appeared at hundreds of venues throughout the United States and in England over a period of decades. During the summer of 2019, he performed at the annual Summerfest Arts Faire, the Logan Tabernacle and as a finalist at the Red Lodge Songwriters Festival in Montana.

Mecham’s crowd-pleasing original musical compositions range from ditties about hating broccoli and being attacked by mosquitoes at Boy Scout camp to more heartfelt songs about love and loss.

CacheARTS Executive Director Wendi Hassan explains that her organization and local artists like Mecham are teaming up to stage these low-key Random Acts Community Performance events to gradually bring Cache Valley’s performing arts community back to life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Events in the Random Acts Community Performance Series will be an hour or less with no intermission, according to Hassan.

Seating will be limited to approximately 100 ticket groups within the 1100-seat Ellen Eccles Theatre to ensure social distancing. A separate entrance that by-passes the theater’s lobby will be available for attendees who feel the need to take special precautions to avoid public groups.

The wearing of face masks is strongly recommended at these performances.

Hassan adds that the local performance series will be offering a double-header during the upcoming weekend. Following Mecham’s concert on Friday, singer/songwriter Chris Mortensen will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.1 to honor rural Western life in verse and songs.

Ticket prices for these events vary from $8 to $10 each.

The Random Acts Community Performance Series is being supported by the Wasatch-Logan Arts Foundation, the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, the Cache Chamber of Commerce and the Logan Downtown Alliance.