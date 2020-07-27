Sam Merrill invited to NBA Draft Combine

Utah State's Sam Merrill plays against Wyoming during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State graduated senior Sam Merrill is one of just 105 players worldwide to be invited to the NBA Draft Combine in a list that was compiled by the National Basketball Association. The list could be whittled down to 70 players when the combine actually takes place, but a date for the event is still to be announced.

Merrill is projected as a potential second-round pick in the NBA Draft and is being touted as one of the top shooters in the field.

Merrill finished his career at Utah State as one of the all-time greats and ranks second in school history in both career points (2,197) and career assists (477). He also helped the Aggies capture back-to-back Mountain West Tournament championships and became the first player in league history to earn back-to-back Mountain West Tournament MVP honors.

Merrill led USU is scoring in each of the past two seasons, averaging 20.9 points per game as a junior and 19.7 points per game during his senior campaign en route to becoming just the fourth Aggie in school history to surpass 2,000 career points. In addition to career numbers in points and assists, Merrill’s name is peppered among 12 other all-time records in Utah State history, including a school-record 89.1 percent shooting at the free throw line over the course of his career.

Merrill’s individual accolades represent both his accomplishments on the basketball court and in the classroom as he was named the Mountain West Player of the Year, two-time first-team all-Mountain West, Senior CLASS first-team All-American, third-team All-American by Stadium, honorable mention All-American by The Associated Press, two-time USBWA all-district, USBWA District VIII Player of the Year, two-time NABC first-team all-district, three-time academic all-Mountain West and four-time USU Whitesides Scholar-Athlete.

The NBA Draft Combine is anticipated to take place at the end of August, although a confirmed date has not been announced. The combine was originally scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

