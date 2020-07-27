Utah State’s Savon Scarver named preseason Third-Team All-American by Athlon Sports

FILE - Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior Savon Scarver has been named an Athlon Sports preseason third-team All-American at kick returner.

A consensus All-American in 2018 – just the third Aggie to ever earn that distinction – Scarver earned first-team all-MW honors as a junior in 2019 after leading the conference and ranking second nationally in kickoff returns for touchdown with two. The native of Las Vegas, Nev., was also first in the MW and 11th in the nation in kickoff return yards as he returned 22 kickoffs for 613 yards (27.9 ypr).

Scarver was named the MW Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance against Colorado State on Sept. 28, 2019, as he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in the Aggies’ 34-24 win over the Rams. He had another 100-yard kickoff return for touchdown in USU’s 36-10 win against Nevada on Oct. 19, 2019.

Scarver caught 24 passes for 271 yards on the season, including hauling in a career-high five receptions for a career-best 90 yards, in the Aggies’ 23-17 win at San Diego State on Sept. 21, 2019.

The winner of the Johnny “The Jet” Award as the top return specialist in the nation during the 2018 campaign, Scarver has five kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career, which is tied for the ninth-most in NCAA history, and second-most in MW history. He holds the school record with five kickoff returns for touchdowns (100, 100, 100, 99, 96), and is also third all-time in school history with an average of 28.3 yards per kickoff return as he has returned 70 kickoffs for 1,980 yards.

The honor is the sixth of the preseason for Scarver, who was named to the 2020 College Football America (CFA) Yearbook Group of 5 Preseason Starting Lineup, CFA’s version of a Group of 5 conference All-America Team, the MW Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year, the MW Preseason All-Conference Team, the Phil Steele Magazine Preseason All-MW first team and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-MW first team earlier this summer.

Utah State went 7-6 overall in 2019, including a 6-2 mark in the MW to finish third in the Mountain Division. It was just the 26th time in school history that USU has won at least seven games, while its six league wins are tied for the sixth-most in school history. USU also played in its 14th bowl game in school history in 2019, including its eighth in the past nine seasons.

