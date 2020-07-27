January 6, 1944 – July 26, 2020 (age 76)

William (Bill) Leon Klippert passed away early Sunday morning, July 26, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the age of 76.

He was born in Preston, Idaho on January 6, 1944, to Myrl William and Conna (Kendall) Klippert.

Bill married Jane Elizabeth Baker on September 2, 1966, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He became an Engineer for Utah Power and Light at the Naughton Power Plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming, where he spent 32 years before retiring in 2003.

Bill held many church callings but his favorite was serving the past 7 years at the Logan Temple.

He is survived by his wife Jane of Nibley, Utah; son William Myrl (Paula) Klippert of Wellsville, Utah, daughter Tracey Lynn Klippert of Vilseck Germany, and son John David (Stephanie) Klippert of Knoxville, Tennessee; granddaughter Britney Klippert of Knoxville, Tennessee; five siblings Karen (Kenny) Hobbs of Preston, Idaho, Linda (Ken) Hansen of Cub River, Idaho, Donna (Scott) Hill of McMinnville, Oregon, David (Anita) Klippert of Benson, Utah and Kim Galvez of Preston, Idaho; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Myrl and Conna Klippert.

Funeral services will be announced.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.