July 11, 1937– July 26, 2020 (age 83)

Colleen Marriott Williams, 83, beloved wife, mother, grandma, and friend, passed away July 26, 2020.

Colleen was born on July 11, 1937 to Joseph Wendell Marriott and Norma Larsen Marriott in Logan, Utah. She was the first daughter of four children. Colleen was given her name because when she was born, her hair was the color of coal, hence the name of Colleen.

She was raised in Trenton, Utah on the family dairy farm and graduated from North Cache High School. Colleen was very resilient; at the age of 14, she and her father were in a car/train accident putting her in a coma for 18 days. She also fought a courageous battle with cancer four different times.

Colleen married her High School sweetheart, George “Wendel” Williams, January 20, 1954 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Logan,Temple. Together they raised five boys and two girls. She was a faithful member of the church and served willingly in numerous callings. She had a strong testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and was willing to share it when given the opportunity.

Colleen and her husband served four different missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, to include Nauvoo, Illinois; Mound Fort, Ogden; Addiction Recovery Services, Ogden Area; and Manor Care Assisted Living, Ogden.

Colleen enjoyed quilting, gardening, camping with her family and exploring the back country of Southern Utah. Family history was very important to Colleen; she spent many hours at the Genealogy Library and the Temple. She was an avid Visiting Teacher/Ministering Sister for many years and participated in community activities such as Neighborhood Watch and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). She was happiest when she was spending time with her children, grandchildren, extended family, and serving others.

Colleen is survived by her sons Bart (Linda), Kary (Alice), Lenny (Ann), Sidney (Lori), Darin (Christine), her daughters Susan (Clayton) Wyman, Amy (Troy) Chase, 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law David Bleazard, and sister-in-law Sherry Marriott. As the oldest child, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers Russell Marriott, Paul Marriott, one sister Wanda Bleazard, and one granddaughter, Kristen Williams.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living and Symbii Hospice for the outstanding and compassionate care they gave Colleen.

Due to COVID-19, a funeral will be held for close and extended family only at 11:00am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at the mortuary, from 6:00 – 8:00pm. We ask that all visitors please wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Missionary Fund or Humanitarian Fund.

