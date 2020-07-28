Come see what’s shaking at Raspberry Days Aug 6-8

Every eating establishment in Garden City generally serves a fresh Raspberry Shake during Raspberry Days.

GARDEN CITY – Raspberry Days, slated for August 6-8, is moving forward despite the pandemic. Some activities were canceled due social distancing concerns, but officials are still planning for a huge weekend crowd.

Tami Leonhardt, from the Bear Lake Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, said most of the activities will be at Heritage Park located at 579 Buttercup Lane in Garden City. Wearing face coverings is highly recommended.

“If you can’t keep your six feet distance, a mask should be worn,” she said. “We haven’t seen a huge problem so far this summer. Everyone at both beaches has been using social distancing.”

Leonhardt said they do get some complaints that people are not wearing the masks and some are not social distancing. Most of the time they are big families socializing with one another.

“The Miss Berry Days Pageant, the pancake breakfast, rodeo and parade have all been canceled,” she said. Most of the other activities will be held in “Heritage Park where there is a lot of room for social distancing.”

The festivities include Zumba at the park every morning for an hour, beginning at 8:30 a.m., the Main Festival and Fair from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, and daily bingo games from 11 a.m. until noon at the north park stage.

Saturday morning they have added a 5K Fun Run, a golf scramble and, prior to the fireworks, there will be a Light Parade by the Bear Lake Yacht Club.

“Saturday, there will be fireworks in the park at 10 p.m.,” Leonhardt said. “The park is wide open, there is plenty of room for everyone to social distance.”

She said they held fireworks in the park last year for the fist time and it was really successful.

“I don’t find anything different from last year,” she said. “If you’re worried about anything take care of yourself, your family and neighbors,” she added. “We are expecting a lot of people.”

Normally, they have about 30,000 visitors over the summer. This year, all of the outdoor recreational sites in Utah and Wyoming have seen more people than usual.

“Traveling by plane and train right now has been a little scary,” she said. “That’s why all of the states are seeing a lot more recreation destinations closer to home.”

She said if you come to Garden City and see someone who is not wearing a mask don’t get mad, it is a waste of anger. She encourages people to come have fun.

“Bring a pop-up tent, chairs, have your own space. There is plenty of room,” Leonhardt said.