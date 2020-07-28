Coronavirus picks off Peach Days celebration

Peach Days in 2019 brought in thousands of people to enjoy three days of celebration to honor one of Box Elder County's cash crops, peaches.

BRIGHAM CITY – Box Elder Chamber of Commerce announced they are not going to hold Peach Days this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“There is no way we could get a mass gathering permit from Bear River Health Department to hold Peach Days this year,” Monica Holdaway, executive director of the Box Elder business organization said. “We made the decision early on based on the information we had at the time.”

She said they were disheartened at the thought of a year without this traditional event.

“We feel that moving forward with the given uncertainty would be a risk to our community, businesses, volunteers, vendors and guests,” Holdaway said. “We also want to make sure we are able to provide the support our local business community needs at this time. Peach Days will be back, and we will endeavor to make it better than ever, but for now we will focus on our business members to make sure they too return stronger than before.”

The decision to cancel this year’s event was difficult for the chamber and the board to make, said Marcie Powell, president of the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce Board.

“Knowing the rich history and tradition behind Peach Days, I can assure you this decision was not made lightly or without extensive conversation amongst the Board,” Powell said. “However, with the current state guidelines, the health and safety of our community is much more important to us.”

Brigham City Mayor Tyler Vincent said he was very hopeful that Peach Days would move forward, but that is not the case.

“In light of the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, I support the Chamber’s decision to cancel,” he said. “We appreciate the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce to try to make Peach Days happen.”

The business organization is planning to do something online to virtually honor Peach Days and put their efforts into helping business in Box Elder County in other ways.

The Chamber is planning a Restaurant Week to promote all the eating establishments in Box Elder County, including Tremonton. The Chamber also wants to boost the community’s retail establishments by pushing more of their Shop Local campaigns before Christmas.