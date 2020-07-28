Deon Merkley Richards, 80, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home in Mantua, Utah after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s.

She was born April 10, 1940 in Tridell, Utah a daughter of Clyde Emil and Esther Alberta Ohman Merkley.

Her growing up years were spent on the family farm in Tridell. She graduated from Union High School in Roosevelt, Utah and later attended Utah State University.

Deon married Samuel Lynn Richards, a widower with four young daughters, on May 4, 1962 in the Logan Temple. They built a new home in Mantua in 1963 and eventually added two sons and two daughters to their family.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

One of her favorite callings was pianist/chorister for the Primary children. She was active in Relief Society, Young Women’s and enjoyed Family History. Deon and Sam served two missions, one in the Cove Fort Historic Site and the other at the Bishops Store House in Brigham City.

She was an accomplished pianist and seamstress and a passionate quilter and made many cherished friendships from her quilt guilds. She won many ribbons on her quilts at the county, state and national levels. Deon was active in the 4-H program and judged at the Box Elder County Fair for many years. She also shared her love of music by teaching several piano students.

Deon and Sam enjoyed camping in their RV and traveling the world.

She loved and enjoyed being with her family and watching them develop their talents.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Samuel Lynn Richards and children: Jolynn (Alan) Croft, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Jana (Gardner) Jeppsen, Mantua, Utah; Gaylene (Kelly) Morrill, Brigham City, Utah; Joan (Frank) Stradling, Provo, Utah; Stewart (Kacey) Richards, Roseburg, Oregon; Michael Richards, Joseph, Utah; Jerolee (Matthew) Cheney, Petersboro, Utah; 37 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren. Also, siblings: Errol (Janet) Merkley; John (Judy) Merkley; Beryl Trujillo, Gordon (Audrey) Merkley, Clifford (JoAnn) Merkley, and Delbert (Julie) Merkley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Jill Richards and brother, Glade Merkley.

Special thanks to Maple Springs for all their loving care.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. A live stream will be available when the service begins by clicking here.

A viewing will be Friday from 9:00 – 10:30am at the Myers Mortuary. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and to follow social distancing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.