September 20, 1934 – July 25, 2020 (age 85)

Jane Douglass Major passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home in Brigham City of 59 years.

She was born on September 20, 1934, in Baltimore, Maryland. Daughter of Helen Rowles and Louis H. Douglass.

Jane married Richard Smart Major Jr. on July 17, 1954, in Baltimore, Maryland. Jane was a member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brigham City.

Jane was a board member of the New Hope Crisis Center. She also volunteered at the Brigham City Community Hospital, Women’s Shelter, and Chamber of Commerce.

Jane enjoyed supporting each of her five grandsons in all of their activities. She also loved watching her Utah sports. Her dream was to have Karl Malone land in her lap diving for a basketball. She and her close friend and neighbor Mary Lou Phippen tried out to be Jazz dancers in their 60’s, and they made the first cut. Jane and Mary Lou had many adventures together, including appearing in countless movies and TV shows such as Species, Nothing Lasts Forever, and several Touched by an Angel episodes.

Jane also went on many adventures with her close friend Mickey Nelson to Mesquite, Nevada, and California. She and Mickey enjoyed each other’s company weekly for breakfast and over phone calls during Jazz, Real Salt Lake games, and Dancing With the Stars.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband, son-in-law Brent and daughter Ann Toolson. As well as her many pets she deeply loved.

Jane is survived by her daughter and son: Rick (Tere) Major III of Logan, Utah; Susan (Mike) Colling of Brigham City, Utah. As well as her five grandsons that she deeply loved. Charles Richard Major of Park City, Utah; Nicholas Champ Major of Logan, Utah; Christopher Michael Colling; Nicholas Douglass Colling; and Benjamin Jaye Colling, all of Brigham City, Utah.

As Jane would say: Mom, Grandma, Don’t forget to write.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the New Hope Crisis Center.

The family would also like to give a special thanks to Ali’s Angels; especially Sarah, Aurora and Anita; Joe, as her favorite day of the week was Joe Thursday; and her great neighbors, Heidi and Stan.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00am at Brigham City Cemetery, 495 East 500 South. Please wear your mask for the services.

For the zoom link please email us at griefgroup@gfc-utah.com.

