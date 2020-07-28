Judge denies bail again for North Logan man suspected of threatening to kill woman

Booking photo for Bryan Ash (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A judge has refused to grant bail for Bryan P. Ash. The 56-year-old North Logan man has been in the Cache County Jail since June after allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill a woman.

Ash participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with attempted aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and, misdemeanors for criminal mischief, assault and intoxication.

Defense attorney Samuel Goble asked the court to give Ash a chance to bail out of jail on pretrial supervision. He explained that his client had a criminal history in California but has not been arrested since 2015.

Goble explained Ash, who is originally from California, was convicted of shooting at a police officer in 1992 and was sent to prison. In 2005, he was sent to prison again for ten years after stealing a vehicle.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh objected to Ash being allowed bail. He said the defendant’s criminal history showed a pattern of violence.

According to an arrest report, North Park police officers were dispatched to an RV park, late in the evening of June 3. As they arrived, they spotted Ash driving at a high speed through the parking lot. He was wearing only workout shorts and bleeding from his head. He claimed that the alleged victim had kicked him in the face and choked him. Officers reported he had lacerations across his arms, hands, face and head.

The woman told officers how Ash had allegedly started “acting crazy,” prompting her to defend and lock herself inside their trailer. He began screaming and threatening to kill her multiple times. She stated that he then began pouring gasoline all over the outside of the trailer and on the ground, saying he was going to kill her and he wanted to go back to prison.

Ash admitted to officers that he poured gasoline on the RV, claiming that it was his property. He showed them a text message on his phone, claiming the owner of the RV Park had given him permission to stay at the property. In the same conversation were additional messages from him, describing how he was going to kill the woman and go back to prison.

The woman had bruises on her wrists, forearms and neck.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Thomas Willmore said the evidence showed Ash was on felony probation when the new allegations occurred. He ordered the defendant to remain behind bars and appear again in court August 18.

Ash previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

